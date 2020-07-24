CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — "It is with heavy hearts that members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department gathered to pay their final respects to beloved coworker, K-9 Dallas, during the early morning hours of Friday," Sergeant Joey Hann in a news release.
Hann says Patrolman Steiner escorted Dallas into a local veterinarian office through the use of a specialized canine carrier, as Dallas was unable to walk on his own anymore. Canine Dallas was flanked by mourning coworkers, family, and friends as he entered the local veterinarian's office to be euthanized.
Hann says Dallas was recently transported back from a specialist in Columbia Missouri after final attempts to give Dallas a chance at a comfortable life after his recent paralysis.
Hann says Dallas was diagnosed with an acute non-compressive nucleous pulposus extrusion which caused spinal failure and left Dallas in a constant state of discomfort and pain.
Hann says Dallas could not walk and quit eating, so it was evident he was in anguish.
His canine handler, Patrolman Steiner made every possible attempt to retire Dallas from duty and offer him a comfortable life in his own home before it was apparent from all veterinarian professionals consulted that euthanization was the only humane solution.
Hann says Dallas was born Christmas Eve 2014 and he joined the Cape Girardeau Police Department on patrol on June 2, 2017, after an extensive training program at Riverview Canine located in Cape Girardeau.
Hann says Patrolman Steiner was Dallas' lifelong handler and that Dallas was a diligent and brave canine. Hann says Dallas was just as comfortable putting on demonstrations for local charities as he was searching wooded areas for armed suspects.
Dallas also conducted almost 200 vehicle searches and he tracked 20 suspects who had fled from various crime scenes, according to Hann.
Dallas was a much-loved and appreciated member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and his presence will be missed by all who knew him, says Hann.
"Thank you for your loyal service to the citizens of Cape Girardeau Dallas. Rest in peace, we have your watch from here," Hann said in the release.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says donations can be made in Dallas' memory, and all donation will be used to support the continuing training and medical care for CGPD's canine unit.
