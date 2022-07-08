CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones.
According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull up critical information about lost or missing individuals, including photographs, emergency contacts, demographic information and addresses.
The department says it's intended to serve people with autism, Down syndrome, cognitive disabilities, dementia, and other medical conditions who may be nonverbal or unable to identify themselves.
They say if you live in Cape Girardeau and you would like to enroll a loved one in the program, you can do it online here.
They say participation is completely voluntary and all submitted information is kept confidential.
The department says if your loved one goes missing, it's important to immediately contact 911. Let them know if they are currently enrolled in the 'Take Me Home' program, discuss their medication needs, places they are likely to go, and any fears or triggers they may have.
According to the Autism Society, Take Me Home was originally developed by the Pensacola Police Department for people who may need special assistance if they become lost or wander away from home.
The program is free for all Police Departments to participate in, but they must make a commitment to keep the database updated with current information.