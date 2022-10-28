CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department is partnering with the Community Counseling Center to fill a behavioral health co-responder position.
The person will respond with/at the request of CGPD to provide crisis intervention for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
This position will be with CGPD.
Applicants must have a at least a bachelor's degree in social work, psychology, criminal justice or other related human services field. A master's degree in social work, counseling, criminal justice or other related human services field is preferred.
Applicants must have a minimum of three years of experience in behavioral health/social services case management.
To apply, scan the QR code on the poster or visit cccntr.com/job-openings.
If you have any questions, email employment@cccntr.com.