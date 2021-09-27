CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO– On Thursday, Sept. 23, Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting in the area of Giboney and Hickory Street.
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, upon arriving, officers found 39-year-old David Flores of Cape Girardeau had sustained a life-threatening gun shot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene, however, Flores died at the location of the shooting.
An investigation by the Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad identified suspects in this case and they have since been taken into custody.
One of those taken into custody was Delijah Z. James, an 18-year-old from Cape Girardeau. James was arrested for murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Flores. James is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail on a $1,000,000.00 cash only bond.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety assisted in the arrest of James.
Cape Girardeau Police also arrested 18-year-old Isaiah Keon Triplett of Cape Girardeau. Triplett received the same exact charges as James. He is also being held at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Jail on a $1,000,000.00 cash only bond.
The Cape Girardeau / Bollinger County Major Case Squad will now be formally disbanding but still actively investigating this crime.