CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO – A man from Jackson, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday after a brief pursuit that ended on the bank of a diversionary channel that flows from the Mississippi.
On Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., a Cape Girardeau Police Officer observed a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner as it passed through an intersection in the area of South Ellis near Walnut.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated south through several roadways and alleys in Cape Gurardeau before traveling east across the Emerson bridge into Illinois.
The driver then left the roadway near the Grapevine trail and Route 3 and crashed into a diversionary channels that flows from the Mississippi River.
The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to escape police by swimming across the channel.
The driver, 26-year-old Nicholas Talley, was arrested as soon as he reached the opposite bank of the channel.
Talley was charged with possession of a controlled substance, felony resisting and driving while suspended.
Talley is currently being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond in relation to the charges mentioned above.