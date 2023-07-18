CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The City of Cape Girardeau along with the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received $350,000 in state funding for parking lot improvements.
The state funding will cover what the budget for the new Passenger Terminal Building couldn’t. Smaller details like the parking lot, sidewalks, and gutter will now be improved and expanded on.
“This award couldn’t come at a better time as we continue to make necessary improvements at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. It will also free up funding to include other low-priority items currently not funded in the new Passenger Terminal Building,” said Airport Manager Katrina Amos.
The parking lot expansion will include 67 additional parking spaces to accommodate restaurant and airline parking. The expansion will also provide overflow for future flight student growth.
City Manager Kenneth Haskin said, “This is a massive win for the region when budgets are tight, and the cost of doing business is more expensive now than ever. Senator Rehder did a phenomenal job shepherding this legislation through the House and the Senate. Our entire delegation supported the measure.”
Parking lot, sidewalk, and gutter improvements are not the only thing the airport has planned.
Mayor Stacy Kinder said, “We are planning for future growth at the Cape Regional Airport, and this will help support that. The funding is greatly appreciated and will serve our region’s airport students, employees, and patrons very well.”