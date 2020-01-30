CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a Tuesday shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The shooting happened around 10:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Spring Street. Police said Wednesday that two gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital — one person died, but the other was treated and released from the hospital.
On Thursday, police said the man who died has been identified as 19-year-old Marc’Anthony V. Jones of Cape Girardeau.
The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad.
Investigators ask that anyone with information related to the shooting call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411 with your tip.