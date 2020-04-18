CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- SoutheastHEALTH says its laboratory in Cape Girardeau has been verified to give COVID-19 rapid result molecular and serology testing.
This test gives fast turnaround times, quicker clinical response and reduced quarantine time, which means lowering the risk of infecting others.
Southeast says the laboratory team has worked with three national testing companies. These options will allow in-house COVID-19 testing. Southeast also says they can directly enter the test results to the patients electronic medical record.
Southeast says the most critical tests will receive priority. Most test results will be returned in a few hours and inpatient tests that are considered urgent can be returned within an hour.
Southeast says they will discuss more services using these testing options for community and employer groups requiring workforce screening.
All completed test results will be sent to the state for COVID-19 reporting purposes. Patients with positive test results will be contacted with instructions on what to do, how to manage symptoms, and when to contact a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.
To learn more about Southeast’s ongoing strategies to address COVID-19 visit sehealth.org/COVID19.