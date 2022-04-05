CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will have a new mayor after Tuesday night's General Municipal Election.
City Councilwoman Stacy Kinder has defeated incumbent Mayor Bob Fox, 2,113 to 2,090.
In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Kinder said she is honored to be chosen as the city's next mayor.
"I will work with you to address infrastructure, public safety, economic development, and the many other challenges facing our community!" Kinder said. "More to come tomorrow, but for now I simply want to say thank you to all those who put their faith in me. I am truly humbled."
Write-in candidate Michelle Latham garnered 428 votes.
Turning to Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 1, incumbent Dan Presson garnered 235 votes, defeating Deborah Young with 149.
In the race for Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 2, Tameka Randle defeated Steve Watkins, 232 to 87%.
Turning to Cape Girardeau City Council Ward 6, Mark Bliss received 575 votes, defeating Brandon Cooper with 346 votes.
