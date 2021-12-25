CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO- On Friday at about 11:05 p.m. Cape Girardeau Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Barberry near Quince Street for a report of suspicious activity.
Upon arrival, Officers located an adult female standing outside of a residence with apparent blood on her clothing. This female was later identified as Brittany A. Wilson, a 32 year-old female from Cape Girardeau. Officers detained Wilson and additional officers entered the home to check upon the safety of any additional residents.
Officers then located a deceased male in the basement of the residence who had stab wounds on his body. This 34 year-old male was later determined to be Wilson’s boyfriend and a resident of the home in which he was discovered. The victim’s full identity will not be released until confirmation is received that all of his family members have received proper notification.
Wilson was arrested and transported to the Cape Girardeau jail where she was processed without incident. Cape Girardeau investigators presented the facts of this case to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Honorable Judge Frank E Miller has since issued a warrant on Wilson for Murder 1st degree and Armed Criminal Action. Wilson’s bond is set and $2,000,000.00 cash only and she is currently in custody at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.