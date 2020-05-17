CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A 22-year-old woman faces a criminal charge after police say she shot at a car after a crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, last week.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department says Deandra Patterson was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on William Street at West End Boulevard.
Police claim Patterson shot at a car involved in the crash, and that car fled the scene.
Patterson was arrested, and she was jailed in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Friday.
In a news release sent Sunday, the police department says a formal warrant charges Patterson with unlawful use of a weapon.
Bond was set at $25,000, cash or surety. According to the Cape Girardeau County Jail roster, Patterson was released Sunday morning.