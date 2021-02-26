PADUCAH — The local man charged in connection to Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is still in jail Friday night, despite a judge's denial of a motion to keep him in custody.
A federal judge on Friday denied the U.S. attorney's motion to keep Clayton Ray Mullins in custody.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Mullins is a danger to the community, and that he carried out violent acts that harmed a Capitol police officer.
After the judge announced his decision, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a motion of stay to keep Mullins in custody.
Prosecutors played video in court that shows Mullins, who is from Benton Kentucky, dragging the officer down steps. The video shows the officer being pulled into a mob and beaten.
Mullin's wife, Nancy, was called to the stand Friday. She says she was with Mullins the day of the riot, but did not go as close to the Capitol building as he did.
The judge also set a preliminary hearing for Friday March 11.
Friday night at 10, Local 6's Jack Kane will explain what the motion of stay means, and when Mullins could be released on house arrest.