Anthony Melvin

Updated Information 3:46 p.m., Oct. 24

A man wanted in Franklin County, Illinois, after authorities say he assaulted a law enforcement officer has been captured. 

Anthony Melvin is now in custody, according to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency. 

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who assaulted a police officer.

43-year-old Anthony Melvin is considered armed and dangerous.

He is driving a stolen blue, 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe with Illinois license plate R632063.

Melvin led law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday evening through Perry and Franklin Counties before getting away.

He is 6 feet, 1 inches tall; weighs 205 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Melvin, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.