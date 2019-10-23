FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who assaulted a police officer.
43-year-old Anthony Melvin is considered armed and dangerous.
He is driving a stolen blue, 2012 Hyundai Sante Fe with Illinois license plate R632063.
Melvin led law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday evening through Perry and Franklin Counties before getting away.
He is 6 feet, 1 inches tall; weighs 205 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you see Melvin, call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841.