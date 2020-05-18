McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a one car crash lead to an arrest late Sunday night.
Deputies say they were called to Old Mayfield Road and Elmdale Road where they found a car had left the west side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert, and the drivers and passengers had left the scene.
Deputies say they found the driver, 19-year-old Samantha Messenger at her Paducah home. Messenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. Deputies say Messenger was also under the influence of alcohol while driving.
Additionally, a passenger, 45-year-old Scott Sontag was also taken to a hospital for non-incapacitating injures. A two-year-old in the car at the time did not appear to be injured, deputies say.
Deputies say because of her injuries, Messenger was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, not having insurance, DUI, assault, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief.