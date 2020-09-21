PADUCAH- A protest in Paducah called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to extend more aid to people in poverty, particularly those affected by COVID-19. The Poor People's Campaign protested McConnell's offices across the state. Around 30 cars participated in the protest on Fountain Avenue by honking their horns to protest McConnell. Amanda Groves, a volunteer with The Poor People's Campaign, wants the senator to focus on Kentucky.
"Supreme court, that can wait. That can absolutely wait," Groves said. "I feel like the Poor People's Campaign is like, 'that is not important right now.' What is important is that we get aid to the people, that we get help to the people."
Mary Barrett didn't participate in the protest caravan, but she showed her support for their message. She held a sign in support for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett doesn't believe a replacement should be brought in right now.
"It's very heartbreaking and I really feel there will be no justice served using this approach," Barrett said.
Senator McConnell spoke on the senate floor today. He emphasized that there will be a vote on a supreme court justice nominee this year.
"The American people reelected our majority in 2016. They strengthened it further in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump on the most critical issues facing our country. The federal judiciary was right at the top of the list," McConnell said.
For Groves, it doesn't matter which party you support, she believes voting in November will be crucial.
"If you don't go to that voting booth and stand up for what you believe in, then it's just talk," Groves said.
The Poor People's Campaign says they will continue to call Senator McConnell's offices until a comprehensive COVID-19 relief package is brought before the senate.