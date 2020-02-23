PADUCAH -- A car caught on fire following a car crash near exit 11 on I-24 east in western Kentucky.
Law enforcement says Jacob Jones of Benton was side swiped by a man in a maroon Honda van attempted to change lanes. Jones then lost control of his car and left the roadway.
Law enforcement says Jones was out of his car before it caught on fire, but the extent of any injuries remain unknown.
Law enforcement says while they know the fire was the result of the crash, they don't know the exact reason why it caught on fire.
The man who hit Jones' car did not stop, so they are considering this to be a hit and run.
The vehicle in question is a maroon Honda van with damage to its driver side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Paducah Police or the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.