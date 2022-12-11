HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing.
Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation on Saturday night, according to a HCSO press release. The driver, Jerrad Wilson, of Salem, Kentucky, initially stopped for the deputies but fled after contact was made.
Deputies followed. Speeds during the pursuit reached over 105 mph in a 25 mph zone. Wilson drove into Elizabethtown, through several private yards and back to HWY 146 toward Rosiclare, Illinois.
Wilson turned his vehicle around at the Dollar General there, deputies say, accelerating toward Office Burton in an attempt to hit his vehicle.
Then, he headed toward Conkle's Corner where deputies were stationed. While approaching Conkle's Corner, deputies say Wilson sped up to 110 mph and changed lines to try and hit the deputies in their squad cars head on. Deputies avoided the crash by a few feet.
Wilson then continued into Elizabethtown speeding above 100 mph, through more private yards, and eventually hit a telephone pole. Wilson fled on foot, and deputies lost sight of him.
After an extensive search, assistance was requested from Gallin County, Pope County and Saline County K-9. With the help of Saline County K-9 Basso and his handler, Wilson was found hiding in a private boat and arrested without incident.
Wilson faces two charges of attempted murder of a police officer and one count of aggregated fleeing, among others.