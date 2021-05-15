GRAVES COUNTY, KY—The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a car crash caused a severe gas leak in Graves County Friday night.
In a release the office said at about 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to a car crash on KY 339 W around Pritchard Rd. When deputies arrived the release said they located a severe gas leak caused by the crash.
The only person in the car, 33-year-old, Ashely Fletcher of Farmington, was injured. She was flown to a an out of area hospital by AirEvac.
Deputies and Wingo Fire Department blocked the road while Atmos Energy shut off the leaking gas line.