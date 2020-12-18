JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a car crash claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman late Thursday night.
Deputies say they responded to the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Ava Road, about half a mile north of Winter Texan Lane in rural Ava.
After investigating, deputies say 40-year-old Cassandra Doerner, of Ava, was driving southbound on Ava Road when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right and hit an embankment for a private driveway, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times. Deputies say Doerner was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Deputies say Doerner was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the sheriff's office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist, the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Jackson County Corner's Office and Ava Fire Department assisted on the call.