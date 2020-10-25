JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police say a single-car crash on Ozark Road in Johnson County has left three teenagers dead and three more injured.
ISP says an 18-year-old was driving westbound on Ozark Road near Locust Street when he ran off the roadway to the right and hit a tree early Sunday morning around 2:46 a.m.
ISP says the 18-year-old, as well as a 17-year-old and 15-year-old passenger died because of the crash, and three more 15-year-olds were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The 18-year-old, 17-year-old, and three of the 15-year-olds are from Vienna, Illinois, and one 15-year-old, who was taken to the hospital with injuries, is from Harrisburg, Illinois.
ISP says an investigation is pending and no more information is available at this time.