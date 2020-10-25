Deadly crash icon

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Illinois State Police say a single-car crash on Ozark Road in Johnson County has left three teenagers dead and three more injured. 

ISP says an 18-year-old was driving westbound on Ozark Road near Locust Street when he ran off the roadway to the right and hit a tree early Sunday morning around 2:46 a.m. 

ISP says the 18-year-old, as well as a 17-year-old and 15-year-old passenger died because of the crash, and three more 15-year-olds were taken to the hospital with injuries. 

The 18-year-old, 17-year-old, and three of the 15-year-olds are from Vienna, Illinois, and one 15-year-old, who was taken to the hospital with injuries, is from Harrisburg, Illinois. 

ISP says an investigation is pending and no more information is available at this time. 

