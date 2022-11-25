BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say.
Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
Deputies determined the vehicles struck head on, overturning Brown’s vehicle and spinning Buzanis’ vehicle to face the opposite direction.
Buzanis was transported to Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, and Brown was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Both were taken by ambulance for possible injuries.
In addition to the sheriff's office, agencies that responded were Mayfield-Graves County EMS, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Viola-North Graves Fire Department.