MAYFIELD, KY — A car crashed into a power pole on South 9th Street in Mayfield, Kentucky, Wednesday night, knocking out power to the area.
Mayfield dispatch confirmed a crash knocked out power, but the dispatcher could not release any further details about the wreck as of around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
A check of the Mayfield Electric and Water System outage map reveals more than 1,000 people in Mayfield are without power.
The map shows most of the outages are near west Broadway Street and South 16th Street. The affected area does include part of South 9th, but it is unknown at this time if all the outages are related to the crash.