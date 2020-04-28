McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a Monday night car crash sent two people to the hospital.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 60 westbound in front of Tractor Supply.
Deputies say 80-year-old Billy McKendree was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 60 and tried to make a left turn through a turnaround to head westbound when 57-year-old Debra Sullivan crashed into his car.
Both McKendree and Sullivan's cars were severely damaged.
Deputies say McKendree had to be freed from his car. Both McKendree and Sullivan were taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Deputies say both lanes of U.S. Highway 60 westbound were shut down for approximately 45 minutes.