LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — Police found a bizarre murder scene in Louisville after a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:30.
The victim was identified as 21-year-old William M. Hines of Louisville.
Investigators say Hines was shot while driving, and his car veered off the road and went into the pool of an apartment complex.
Hines was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
No one else was injured in the shooting and crash.
Police have ruled the death a homicide.
As of now, no arrests have been made.