PADUCAH — Kentucky car dealerships are open for in-person sales. So, how's business?
Paducah Ford Owner Larry Stovesand said COVID-19 is slowing business down.
"When you've got your showroom locked, and you're in here and you see somebody come on the lot, and they're looking at a carm and you can't even go out and say hello, that hurts," Stovesand said.
Now that Paducah Ford has reopened, he said sales aren't back to normal yet. But, they're picking up. Stovesand said, with record low interest rates, it's a good time to buy.
He said there could be an auto shortage, because manufacturers haven't been building new ones.
"No more product is going to hit us until probably the first of July," Stovesand said. "So, I'm going to be out of trucks. I'm going to be out of — there's going to be several lines that are going to be missing by the end of June."
Allen Auto Sales owner Jimmy Allen said COVID-19 hit his business' sales hard, too.
"It was a period of time that I never been through," Allen said. "And I've been it this business for 50 years. It was very unusual. Very unusual times."
He said Allen Auto Sales hasn't reached its normal number of sales, and had to lay off employees.
This is his hope for his business: "To take care of my employees and get business back to normal," Allen said. "And to have the volume of business that we had, that we've enjoyed for a long time. And have our repeat customers be able to come around and visit and loaf with us. Just get back to normal times."
Stovesand said it could take months for sales to return to normal. But, they're taking it day by day.
Stovesand said they're following the new guidelines, taking employees' temperatures. They're also wearing masks and offering them to customers.