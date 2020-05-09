PADUCAH — Like most business owners, Larry Stovesand has felt the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I mean, I'm bleeding like a stuck pig. That's just the way it is," says Stovesand.
Paducah Ford is one of many car dealerships Stovesand owns in the region. He says having to close those dealerships has been devastating to his business.
"Locking your showroom doors is something that in all my years in the business is just, it stabs you in the heart when people are walking on your lot out there and you can't go out to say hello," says Stovesand.
That will change on Monday, because car dealerships will be among the first businesses to reopen in Kentucky. It won't quite be business as usual, though. Customers will have to have their temperature checked as they enter the showroom. Stovesand says they're ready to do whatever it takes to open back up and make customers feel safe.
"We've got masks. We've got gloves. We've got whatever they want," says Stovesand.
The showroom has fewer cars inside to free up space for social distancing. Things will be different in the service department, too. Every car that's worked on or serviced will be disinfected and have the passenger seat and steering wheel wrapped in plastic to prevent the spread of germs. Customers in the parts department will see signs reminding them to practice social distancing.
"Hopefully, being able to open the doors again, it'll start our business off, but it's gonna' be different," says Stovesand.