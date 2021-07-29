According to the KYTC, a car fire is restricting traffic on Interstate 24 eastbound at the 33 mile marker near the Cumberland River Bridge at the Livingston-Lyon County Line.
Drivers should consider a detour via the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 to KY 453 South, then follow U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 at the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa Exit 40 Interchange.
I-24 eastbound traffic is moving past the car fire using the passing lane and inside shoulder. However, the eastbound lanes will likely be closed soon to allow the fire to be extinguished and the car to be removed.
The estimated time of completion is two hours.