JACKSON COUNTY, IL– On Tuesday evening, a crash in Jackson County, Illinois involving a car and motorcycle left one man seriously injured.
Around 10:30 p.m a white 2015 Chevrolet SUV attempted to slow down and turn onto a private drive. A motorcycle driven by 23-year-old Zane Wallace collided into the rear of a small trailer being pulled by the SUV. The incident happened in Carbondale on Reed Station Road near the intersection with Ponce Trail Lane.
It is unknown at this time why Wallace was unable to avoid rear ending the trailer. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Wallace was transported to a local hospital for treatment to serious injuries.