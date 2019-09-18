CARBONDALE,IL — We protect our kids while driving with a car seat, but is yours installed properly? The Illinois Department of Transportation said in 2017 two kids under age 13 were killed every day in crashes, but car seats can reduce the risk of dying by 71%. Child Passenger Safety Week aims to make sure your child is secure.
"It's a matter of life or death. If you love your children, you need to do it," said father Les O'Dell.
Installing car seats can be complicated.
O'Dell has had plenty of practice. He has three kids in car seats, but he admits it can be complex. "Car seats can be a challenge sometimes. Your car seats have to evolve with your children," said O'Dell.
Rachel Walker helps parents install car seats as a traffic safety liaison.
During her lessons, she's seen some common mistakes. "Your harness retainer clip always goes at the center chest level ... It should never be loose. It's really about being diligent, reading the manuals and understand what's required," said Walker.
Once the belts are tightened, the harness should only move less than 1 inch side to side.
"It's critical we get this right when we put our kiddos in car seats and we're transporting them. At any time, that parent can become involved in a car crash. When a car crash occurs, you want your child to be as safe in that vehicle as they can," said Walker.
She hopes after educating parents on the proper way to install car seats they feel empowered to do it again on their own.
There are 100 car seat events taking place in Illinois this month. You can get yours installed by a professional and ask questions about what type of seat to get for your child as they grow. You can find one near you on this list: