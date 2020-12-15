GRAVES COUNTY, KY — One man is dead and a woman is severely injured following a wreck Tuesday morning in the Fancy Farm area.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to a single vehicle collision on KY 80 West at Cash Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Deputies say the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was traveling eastbound on KY 80 west when, for unknown reasons, the driver went off the north side, hit a concrete culvert, a mailbox, and a stop sign before overturning at least once and coming to a rest upright in a ditch.
Deputies say the driver was driven away from the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to the Fancy Farm Elementary School before being flown to a Nashville, Tennessee area hospital by Air Evac for treatment of serious injuries.
The passenger, a man, was not wearing a seat belt, according to deputies, and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. Deputies say the man was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Graves County Coroner's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld so the family members can be notified.
Deputies say KY 80 West completely reopened at approximately 8:05 AM.
Deputy Sheriff John Cavin is continuing to investigate this collision. He was assisted by Sgt. David Warner, Captain Jeremy Prince, Sheriff Jon Hayden, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Fancy Farm Fire Department, the Graves County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet – Department of Highways.