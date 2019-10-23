WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Inmates and staff at the Williamson County Jail have been moved out of part of the jail due to a carbon monoxide issue.
Around 4 a.m., an inmate complained of a headache to staff. The inmate was taken to a local hospital and then cleared to return to jail.
As the morning progressed, more inmates and staff began complaining of headaches or dizziness.
The Marion Fire Department was called to do air quality tests in the jail. They found that a part of the jail had carbon monoxide.
Only a small part of the jail was affected. Inmates and staff were moved to areas of the jail not affected by the carbon monoxide.
A small number of inmates and staff were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.
Ameren is working to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.
Visitation at jail is canceled until further notice. Some court cases for inmates will also have to be rescheduled.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says they will release more information as it becomes available.