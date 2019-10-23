Updated Information

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office in southern Illinois says 15 inmates have been treated at local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak at the county jail. 

The leak was first discovered Wednesday morning. As of 3:21 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office says those inmates have been treated and released from Heartland Regional Hospital and Herrin Hospital. 

The sheriff's office says some correctional staff have been assessed and released from medical care, and others who were exposed will be assessed. 

The source of the leak has not been identified, the sheriff's office says, but the Marion Fire Department and Ameren Illinois have checked the jail and cleared it to return to normal operations. The fire department has offered to check the building again later Wednesday to help monitor air quality.

The sheriff's office says it will also continue to work with the other agencies helping at the jail to check air quality.

Contractors are still examining some systems in the jail that are still shut down, the sheriff's office says. 

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Inmates and staff at the Williamson County Jail have been moved out of part of the jail due to a carbon monoxide issue.

Around 4 a.m., an inmate complained of a headache to staff. The inmate was taken to a local hospital and then cleared to return to jail.

As the morning progressed, more inmates and staff began complaining of headaches or dizziness.

The Marion Fire Department was called to do air quality tests in the jail. They found that a part of the jail had carbon monoxide.

Only a small part of the jail was affected. Inmates and staff were moved to areas of the jail not affected by the carbon monoxide.

A small number of inmates and staff were taken to local hospitals as a precaution.

Ameren is working to determine the source of the carbon monoxide.

Visitation at jail is canceled until further notice. Some court cases for inmates will also have to be rescheduled.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says they will release more information as it becomes available.