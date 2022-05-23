CARBONDALE, IL — Do you have questions for your local law enforcement agency? A program in Carbondale, Illinois, is offering residents an opportunity to ask those questions in “a judgement-free environment.”
The city of Carbondale and the Carbondale Police Department are accepting applications for the city’s 5-On-5 Community Outreach Program.
Five applicants will be chosen to meet with five Carbondale police officers to have an open conversation about law enforcement in their community.
Each participant will submit five questions to the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion officer to be answered during that conversation. Information about who submitted which questions will be kept anonymous to everyone participating in the conversation, and the conversation will not be recorded.
A moderator will ask the questions to the group, and all participants can address the topic.
