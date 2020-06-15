CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale says the annual Residential Spring Cleanup Program will being July 10.
This program services single-family residences up to and including 4-unit buildings. The Spring Cleanup Program allows residents to dispose of household items and general rubbish.
The city says to participate in this program, place your household rubbish at the curbside no earlier than five days before your collection date and no later than 8 a.m. on your collection day. Items set at the curbside for collection after 8 a.m. on the listed collection day will not be collected.
Household items will be collected on Fridays based on the following schedule:
- Monday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 10
- All residences east fo the Canadian National Railroad tracks.
- Tuesday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 17
- All residences located east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and west of South Oakland Avenue and all residents south of West Main St. up to and including Chautauqua Street (excluding residences along South Oakland Ave.)
- Wednesday's City Refuse Collection Route – Friday, July 24
- All residences located west of the CN railroad tracks, from South Oakland Avenue east and from West Main Street south. And all residences from West Main Street north and North Oakland Avenue east, up to and including West Sycamore Street as well as residences on North Baine Drive; All residents west of the CNRR tracks, east of Little Crab Orchard Creek and south of West Chautauqua Street (excluding residences on Chautauqua St.)
- Thursday's City Refuse Collection Route - Friday, July 31
All residences west of the CN railroad tracks, north of West Sycamore Street (excluding residences located along West Sycamore St. and North Baine Dr.) and all residences west of Little Crab Orchard Creek.
The city says the following items will not be collected as part of this program:
- Electronics, such as computers and accessories, TVs and accessories, MP3 and iPod's
- Tires, appliances, or yard waste — these can be disposed of by the city's Landscape & Special Waste Sticker Program
- Hazardous materials including paint, oil, gasoline, car batteries, pesticides, and other chemicals — these can be disposed of through a Household Chemical Collection Event by the Jackson County Health Department.
- Contractor's remodeling or construction debris — you must dispose of these by using private haulers.
The city says to not block sidewalks, streets, ditches or drainage ways with your items. Also, the city says placing your items at the curbside earlier than 5 days before your collection date, or after 8 a.m. on your scheduled collection day, is a violation of city code and you may be given a citation.
If you have any questions, please contact the Maintenance and Environmental Services Office at (618)457-3275.