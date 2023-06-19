CARBONDALE, IL — Many of you look forward to cooling off in the summer at the local lake, river or public pool. Do you ever stop to think how safe the water you're swimming in is?
Poplar Camp Public Beach in Carbondale, Illinois is temporarily closed because of high levels of E. coli in the water.
Public waters that allow swimming must be tested weekly. The E. coli levels must be below a certain threshold, and the past two tests have not been below the required level.
People, birds, fish and bacteria all swim in public bodies of water.
The city of Carbondale has temporarily closed Poplar Camp Beach because of high E. coli levels.
Cedar Lake supervisor Eric Stead says that isn't a new problem.
"We've really struggled with E. coli readings in our weekly water samples that we send off to the Illinois Department of Public Health. They're the agency that that administers our beach operating license," says Stead.
The city is blaming the high levels of E. coli in public waters on an increase in the number of geese in the area and extensive dry temperatures.
Stead says dry temperatures and a lack of rain cause the water to be stagnant.
Without circulation, bacteria grows faster and easier.
A Baptist Health Paducah primary care physician, Dr. John Cecil says he tends to see two cases a year of E. coli.
"It's not from being in the water, though. It's got to be somehow ingested. It's got to enter the mouth," says Cecil.
He says some children will not be affected by the bacteria.
"There are a few children who will get diarrhea sickness, illness, you know, explosive diarrhea, you know, the dehydration, that type of thing," he says.
Cecil says that is not something to deter adults and children from swimming in public water, but they should just be cautious.
For now, Stead says they're trying to open back up.
"We're doing everything we can to get those readings back within range, and just hopefully everybody can be understanding. It is a natural body of water and you know the geese and the warm water are just part of our struggles," says Stead.
As of now, no one has reported being sick from the E. coli in the Poplar Camp Beach water.
Cecil says the treatment is different for everyone.
Some will be prescribed antibiotics and some will let the bacteria run its course.
The goal is to have new water samples tested on Tuesday. Carbondale leaders hope to reopen the beach on Wednesday.