CARBONDALE, IL — Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 of the 150 stores it plans to close this fiscal year in an attempt to improve its financial situation.
The list includes one store in the Local 6 area: the location at University Mall in Carbondale, Illinois. Just outside the Local 6 area, the Fairview Heights location in St. Clair County, Illinois, is closing as well. The company has not yet announced the specific dates when the stores will close. The Paducah Bed Bath & Beyond location was not included on the list released Thursday.
Bed Bath & Beyond has previously said the closures of "lower producing" locations are part of a plan to try and steady the company's finances and stay out of bankruptcy.
CNBC reports that the Bed Bath and Beyond's footprint has decreased by about 35% over the past two years. The business news outlet reports that the company had 1,478 stores at the end of the first quarter in 2020, and the company had declined to 955 stores by the same time this year. The latter number includes 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as 135 Buybuy Baby stores and 51 locations under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values store names.
The company's chief financial officer, Gustavo Arnal, died Sept. 2 after police say he jumped from the balcony of his apartment in Manhattan, multiple national media outlets have reported. His suicide came just days after the company announced it would be closing 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20% across corporate and supply chain workers. Arnal was named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit accusing him and other large shareholders in the company of participating in a scheme to artificially raise Bed Bath and Beyond's stock prices, CNN reports.
Last week, the company named Laura Crossen as its interim CFO. Crossen is also the company's chief accounting officer, and she will continue to serve in that role while working as interim CFO, the Associated Press reports.
Download the document below to see the list of stores Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing so far this year.