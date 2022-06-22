CARBONDALE, IL — A recent fundraiser by a local bookstore raised money for and awareness of the needs of the Carbondale Warming Center in southern Illinois.
Confluence Books says a month of "buck-a-book" sales at the Carbondale Farmers' Market raised more than $1,000 for the warming center, including $400 raised during a cookbook swap meet.
The bookstore says the money will help the warming center in its efforts to get its own kitchen, and the fundraiser also helped raise awareness of that need.
“Currently, the Warming Center is not equipped to prepare food on site, but staff and volunteers pick up or food is delivered cooked and hot from generous donors that procure the meals or prepare them in commercial kitchens," Carbondale Warming Center Coordinator Carmalita Cahill said in a statement.
The bookstore says it received many generous donations during the cookbook swap meet, and some of the books were given to the United Way for its Summer Reading and Activity Program. Other books that weren't sold or donated will be available during another swap meet planned for the first Saturday in November, the bookstore says.
The "buck-a-book" sales at the Carbondale Farmers' Market will continue, with the money raised in June going to the Center for Empowerment and Justice at the CEJ Art and Music Street Fest Benefit, which will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 2 on North Washington.
For more information about Confluence Books, visit confluencebooks618.com or email confluencebooks@gmail.com.
For more information about the Carbondale Warming Center, visit cwcentered.org or contact Carmalita Cahill by emailing warmth.welcome@gmail.com or calling 314-312-2539.