CARBONDALE, IL — Officers are requesting assistance locating a 13-year-old boy they refer to as a "habitual runaway."
That's according to a Thursday release from the department, which explains that Bryce Stang was last seen on April 19 at about 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Allen Street.
Officers say Stang is described as weighing about 105 pounds and standing 5 feet 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and short blonde hair.
They ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.