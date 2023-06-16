CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale, Illinois, leaders gathered Friday to break ground on what will be a transportation hub including Amtrak, Greyhound and several other mass transit providers.
The city is working to transform its current Amtrak station into the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station. In addition to Amtrak and Greyhound, the station will include Jackson County Mass Transit, RIDES Mass Transit, Shawnee Mass Transit and South Central Mass Transit.
Carbondale leaders say the project, which is being funded by $21 million in federal and state grant money, will make it easier and more efficient for people to travel within the 30-county region it will serve.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin were both in town for the groundbreaking.
Duckworth said the project is an example of how federal resources can impact communities at the state and local level. "These projects aren’t just about improving quality of life for Southern Illinois residents — though that would’ve been reason enough to give it the green light," Duckworth said in a statement. "They’re about helping Illinoisans travel our great state more easily and with fewer delays, creating more good-paying union jobs for local construction workers and improving access for all riders.”
In a statement of his own, Durbin reflected on the years of work that have made the project a reality.
“This project has been a long time coming. Nearly four years ago, Senator Duckworth and I secured a $14 million B.U.I.L.D. grant to help take the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station from blueprints to today’s groundbreaking,” Durbin said. “I’m pleased to see federal investments come home to Illinois, where they can truly make a difference in the lives of our state’s residents by positively impacting our regional economy, creating jobs, and improving connectivity across the state.”
Amtrak Vice President of Stations, Facilities, and Accessibility David Handera was also among the many who attended the groundbreaking ceremony. He said the new facility is a much-needed improvement for rail travel in region. “When this building was put up in 1981, our annual ridership was about 62,000 passengers. Our pre-COVID ridership now is more than 84,000.We’ve grown the ridership in partnership with IDOT and outgrown this little building,” Handera said.
Construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station, or SIMMS for short, is expected to be finished by December 2024, the city says.