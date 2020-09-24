CARBONDALE — President of the Carbondale Business Development Corporation Curtis Baird announced Wednesday the CBDC will make 25 $1,000 grants available to small businesses located within the City of Carbondale, Illinois.
CBDC says this money is from the CBDC development fund.
In order to qualify for the grant, a business must:
- Be located within the City of Carbondale,
- Have less than $3 million in annual sales,
- Sell a majority of its products or services in the local area,
- Business must be negatively affected by COVID-19,
- Cannot be a home-based business,
- Must be a for-profit business,
- Cannot be owned by CBDC board members or immediate family members.
Business owners can apply at www.cbdcgrant.com
CBDC says applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Qualified applicants will be placed in a lottery with a random selection process for grant recipients. CBDC says funds are expected to be distributed by Oct. 10.
CBDC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation tasked with helping business development within southern Illinois.
For more information contact CBDC President Curtis Baird at carbondalebusinessdevelopment@gmail.com or LeAnne Gaydos with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce at Leanne.gaydos@carbondalechamber.com or 618-549-2146.