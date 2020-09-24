covid-19 money relief

CARBONDALE — President of the Carbondale Business Development Corporation Curtis Baird announced Wednesday the CBDC will make 25 $1,000 grants available to small businesses located within the City of Carbondale, Illinois.

CBDC says this money is from the CBDC development fund. 

In order to qualify for the grant, a business must: 

  • Be located within the City of Carbondale, 
  • Have less than $3 million in annual sales,
  • Sell a majority of its products or services in the local area,
  • Business must be negatively affected by COVID-19,
  • Cannot be a home-based business,
  • Must be a for-profit business,
  • Cannot be owned by CBDC board members or immediate family members. 

Business owners can apply at www.cbdcgrant.com

CBDC says applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. 

Qualified applicants will be placed in a lottery with a random selection process for grant recipients. CBDC says funds are expected to be distributed by Oct. 10.

CBDC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation tasked with helping business development within southern Illinois. 

For more information contact CBDC President Curtis Baird at carbondalebusinessdevelopment@gmail.com or LeAnne Gaydos with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce at Leanne.gaydos@carbondalechamber.com or 618-549-2146.

