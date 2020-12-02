CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, announced it has canceled this year's Lights Fantastic Parade because of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns for the community.
The city says it is saddened to have to cancel the parade this year, but is looking forward to celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021.
The parade may be canceled, but the city still has several socially distanced events you and your family can participate in to get into the Holiday spirit!
- City of Carbondale Holiday Tree Lighting
- Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.
- Mayor John "Mike" Henry will be at the Town Square Pavilion for the annual City of Carbondale Tree Lighting. The city says more information will be posted on their Facebook page after Dec. 1.
- Cookie Walk Scavenger Hunt
- Saturday, Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Carbondale Main Street will be hosting their annual Cookie Walk Scavenger Hunt, with free treats outside several participating downtown businesses and organizations.
- Call 618-529-8040 for a list of scavenger hunt clues and a map or go to the Carbondale Main Street website.
- Fantastic Window Display Contest
- Judging will take place Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.
- Winners announced Saturday, Dec. 5, at 5 p.m.
- Downtown businesses and community organizations can compete this year with their window displays. With lights, paint, or other decorations, this contest calls on you to beautify your space to bring holiday joy to your customers.
- Call 618-529-8040 or contact Carbondale Main Street at info@carbondalemainstreet.com if your business or organization would like to participate or to get more information.
- Lights Fantastic Float Display
- Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
- Even though the parade is canceled, you can still see a few floats at the South Washington Street Concert Venue (between Main Street and Walnut Street).
- The floats will light up on Saturday at 6 p.m. and remain lit through the weekend.
- Call Carbondale Tourism at 618-529-4451 or email info@lightsfantasticparade.com for more information.
- Third Annual "Let It Go" Holiday Lights Contest
- Accepting contest entries until Friday, Dec. 18.
- Share pictures of your holiday lights display by tagging the City of Carbondale on Facebook or emailing your pictures to contest@explorecarbondale.com.
- Two categories: Residential and Business
- Winners will receive a special holiday yard sign and $50 giftcard to Ace Hardware.
- Call Carbondale Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939 for more information.
The city is asking everyone attending these events to always wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
If you have any questions about the 2020 Lights Fantastic Parade Committee events, call Committee Co-Chair Kathy Renfro at 618-549-4222 or go www.lightsfantasticparade.com.