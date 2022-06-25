CARBONDALE, IL-- A pride march to show visibility to the Carbondale community-- that's how Grand Marshal Julie Socorro explained Saturday's event. Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gather with flags and signs to celebrate Pride Month.
"Love is love. We are all human, and we all deserve to be treated equally and taken seriously," says Socorro.
Marchers waved pride flags, displayed signs and gave emotional reaction about Roe v Wade being overturned. Emily Lyons, a participant, says the decision gives more meaning to the march.
"With the news of yesterday, it's very important to get out there and show what you believe in and stand up for what's right," says Lyons.
A right she believes she has as an American citizen.
"America is the land of the free. I thought I could be free to love who I want. I could be free to choose if I want to have a family, but that's not the choice right now," says Lyons.
A freedom she's confused about following comments made by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after the decision was overturned.
"I know we have to vote for the right people in place, but it's really feeling like the government is not on our side right now," says Lyons.
While there were no counter protests at the march, there were individuals attempting to pass out bibles to participants.