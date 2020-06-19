CARBONDALE, IL - Calls to make Juneteenth a federal holiday are growing as more communities are celebrating. People in Carbondale say they've been celebrating this for years.
For more than twenty years the African American Museum of Southern Illinois has celebrated Juneteenth.
Every year they lay a wreath on a monument built in honor of thirty freed slaves who are buried somewhere in Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale and honor Lewis Chambers, one of the first black soldiers to die in the Civil War. Normally they lay a red, black and green wreath but this year they chose something more festive.
"This is a good time in our country to talk about freedom and have all nationalities come together and be on one accord," said Corene McDaniel.
Corene and Milton McDaniel are with the African American Museum, they said the conversation about freedom and the Black American experience is a complicated conversation to have, even in current times.
"We were set free but we have not been free and that's a big difference. If I'm American why aren't I treated like I'm American? Why does the color of my skin make a difference?"
Carbondale Mayor, Mike Henry, signed a proclamation to celebrate Juneteenth. He said this is a time of reflection and unity.
"We have a lot of changes in our society right now. A lot of opportunities to correct some things that have not been right for centuries," said Henry.
Corene said recent events show there's still work to be done.
"Are we really free? Sometimes we look around and it makes us wonder," said Corene.
Carbondale will hold another Juneteenth celebration Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.