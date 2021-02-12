CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois foster parents have a chance to get free clothing for the children in their care at a special event Monday.
Two Bugs and a Bean, an "upscale resale boutique" for children and teen clothing, is holding a "Foster Care Night" on Monday, Feb. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Foster parents can select from hundreds of items for their foster children without cost, says Christine O'Dell, founder of the non-profit organization sponsoring the event.
O'Dell also says all other items in the store will be 40% off for foster families.
This event is also open to foster care workers who serve Southern Illinois families.
“Two Bugs and a Bean is part of the Foster Family Resource Center of Southern Illinois, a not-for-profit organization with a mission of caring for foster families in our region,” O’Dell explained. “Proceeds from the store go to support our efforts, but we thought this special event would be just another way we can support them.”
O'Dell says the organization provides free items to new children in foster families throughout the 22 Southern Illinois counties.
She added that the shopping event is another way the organization can support local family during the COVID-19 pandemic. O'Dell says all COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during the event.
O'Dell says a similar foster parent night drew dozens of local foster families last fall.
The organization says foster families receive an automatic 25% discount of purchases at the store, but for the Feb. 15 event, the discount will be increased to 40%.
O'Dell says the two-hour event will also have free pizza for attendees courtesy of the Carbondale Domino's Pizza and shoppers can get a free sweet treat at Cool Spoons Frozen Yogurt and Treats, located next to Two Bugs and a Bean.
Two Bugs and a Bean Children’s Resale Boutique is located at 695 N. Giant City Road in Carbondale, in front of Kohl’s and Planet Fitness. Additional information is available by calling the store at (618) 529-5558.