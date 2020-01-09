CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale City Council and Carbondale Park District discussed the future of the park district at a special board meeting Thursday. In April, voters gave the city council approval to explore options for merging the park district with the city.
The meeting focused on how the city can make improvements to the parks and save taxpayers' money. The city and the park district are separate taxing bodies. The park district relies heavily on property taxes, so a merger could mean lower property taxes.
Carbondale Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro didn't know what to expect at the meeting with the Carbondale City Council.
She was hopeful the goal was to create a better park system for the community.
"I'm optimistic the results of the meeting will be goal setting and discussions about where are we moving, what are we moving towards and how we are going to get there?" said Renfro.
Carbondale Council Member Tom Grant said the council's goal is to make the process as efficient as possible.
"We are just looking at it just to see. Merging two entities like that gives you a false sense of sides, like our side versus their sides. Reality is we both work for the taxpayers. I don't really see it as an issue of sides. It's: how do we make this work for everyone?" said Grant.
That's something that Renfro agreed with.
"The authority comes from the voter, not from these independent municipalities. Ultimately, that's who will decide whether a merger occurs or not," said Renfro.
After the meeting, Grant said they are focused on working together with the park board.
"If we don't do anything, I think all of our fears will come true, and we will have to cut programs and facilities in order to stay solvent as a park district," said Grant.
Carbondale Park District Vice President Jessica Sergeev said it's all about providing for the citizens.
"I still think it's really important that, with this referendum that's on the ballot, we had support for exploration for the merger. I still think we need to hear from the citizens what they want from their park district, so that we can continue to provide quality services for our citizens," said Sergeev.
After the exploration process is complete, they will again place a referendum question on the ballot for voters to decide on.