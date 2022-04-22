CARBONDALE, IL — Leaders in Carbondale, Illinois, are returning to in-person public meetings.
In a news release sent Friday, the city says the Carbondale City Council will return to in-person meetings at the Civic Center on Tuesday, April 26.
Tuesday's meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
For those who do not wish to attend in person, the city says the meetings will continue to be broadcast on Mediacom channel 16 and streamed live over Zoom.
Here's what residents need to attend the meeting via Zoom call:
Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81521423813?pwd=dWZCdmJ3VStMZDdXQVBsN243MGFYdz09
Meeting ID: 815 2142 3813
Passcode: 848192