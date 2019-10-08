Watch again

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale City Council has voted to allow recreational marijuana sales once Illinois' new law legalizing it goes into effect Jan. 1.

Local governments are allowed to opt out of recreational marijuana sales. Two other southern Illinois cities in the Local 6 area — Murphysboro and Marion — voted in September to opt out.

But Tuesday night, the Carbondale City Council chose to go another way, voting 6 to 1 in favor of an ordinance to allow recreational marijuana sales within city limits.

Carbondale plans to tax those sales at 2%, which is lower than some surrounding communities. That tax revenue will be used to pay for community projects, which city leaders said will be discussed in the near future.

The city council also voted to modify Carbondale's paraphernalia ordinance to exclude cannabis-related items, such as pipes.