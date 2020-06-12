CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale says its City Hall will re-open to the public on Monday, June 15. However, the Civic Center will remained closed, as events are still limited to 10 people or less.
The city says you must wear a face masks or face covering to enter City Hall.
Additionally, plexiglass has been installed at all locations where employees and the public interact, and social distance markers have been placed on the floors.
The city says residents needing to make payments are still encouraged to pay online, by mail, dropbox, or at bank locations.
You can visit the city website to pay online.
The city says its employees are ready to help you, and you can reach out to the offices at (618) 549-5302.
For more information regarding the reopening, call Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-559-1939.