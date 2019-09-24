CARBONDALE, IL -- A major decision could soon be made on the future of recreational marijuana in Carbondale.
City leaders are expected to talk Tuesday night about the possibility of letting dispensaries set up shop.
Starting in 2020, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Illinois.
Cities cannot keep someone from smoking inside their home, but local leaders can keep businesses from selling in their jurisdiction.
Some southern Illinois cities, such as Murphysboro and Marion, have already decided to not allow recreational marijuana sales within their city limits.
The Carbondale City Council will meet at 6 p.m. We'll let you know what happens.