CARBONDALE, IL — The nation is reeling after a weekend of mass shootings across the U.S.
Local cities like Carbondale, Illinois, are working to combat the growing gun violence issue in their area. Gun-related incidents there spike at the beginning and end of semesters at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Mayor Carolin Harvey is developing a plan to curb gun violence and bringing in new personnel to make it happen.
The Arbor District is a neighborhood in Carbondale that has seen the biggest increase in gun violence in the past few years. It's an issue Harvey wants to resolve.
“I'm just at the point where it needs to stop,” Harvey says.
In light of the recent mass shootings across the country, Harvey is reflecting.
“It saddens me. I feel for those families. Been there. I don't think anyone has not been touched by gun violence, which says a lot,” says Harvey.
Jason Isele, a junior at SIU Carbondale, knows the pain of losing someone to gun violence firsthand.
“I had a friend who was shot and killed on the west side of Chicago, July 2021,” says Isele.
He attended the Meet the Mayor event at the university on Monday to ask Harvey about her plan to stop gun violence in Carbondale.
Carbondale leaders are still developing their plan, but the city is creating a new position for the city: the director of violence prevention.
In simple terms, that person will educate the public against gun violence.
Harvey says its about “not letting that be your first resort to solving a problem."
The same goes for the students on SIU’s campus.
“We want everyone in our city to feel safe. We want parents to have that peace of mind that they won't get that terrible phone call,” says Harvey.
The growing number of gun violence incidents near campus is traumatic for Isele.
He appreciates the city's mission to combat the issue.
“I'm happy with what they've done so far, but there's still some work that can go into it,” Isele says.
To Isele, the mayor's efforts to hear the public's concerns about gun violence go a long way. He hopes others in city government are also listening and working to make Carbondale a safer place.
In addition to the director of violence prevention position, the city has hired two mental health professionals to work with the Carbondale Police Department. They will help de-escalate potential gun violence situations.