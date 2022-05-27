CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Fire Department has improved its ISO Rating to the second highest rating possible. The department held an ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating of 4, and now it holds a 2 rating. The new rating will go into effect in September.
A fire department’s ISO fire rating determines how well the department can protect the community it serves. The ranking are listed 1-10. A lower rating indicates your home or business is at a lower risk for serious fire damage. Insurance companies use the score to help set home insurance rates.
In Illinois, only 29 of 11,767 (or 1%) of departments hold the highest ISO rating of 1. Carbondale’s rating of 2 groups it in with the top 6% of all fire departments rated by ISO nationally.
To learn more about Carbondale’s ISO rating, click here.